SUN PRAIRIE-Joseph F. Wisniewski passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after a 23-year battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He was born in 1941 in Saginaw, Michigan and moved to Sun Prairie, Wisconsin in 1987 due to a work transfer. He married the love of his life, Claudette Nowosatka, on Aug. 11, 1962 and together they had four children.
Joe is survived by his wife of 58 years, Claudette Wisniewski. He is also survived by sons Kevin (Lori) Wisniewski of Punta Gorda, FL, Robert (Kären Reim) Wisniewski of Sun Prairie, and daughters Kathy (Andrew) Weisensel of Sun Prairie and Pamela Ruland of Middleton. Joe will be fondly remembered by his 11 grandchildren Erika and Emily Wisniewski, Allan and Jamie Lang, Jonathon and Jennifer Ruland, Halle (Ben) Cleppe, Beau Wisniewski, Logan, Brayton and Devon Weisensel. He is also survived by one sister Joan Wurtz of Vassar, Michigan.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Anne Wisniewski, brother Robert Wisniewski, granddaughter Sydney Wisniewski and Son-In-Law AJ Ruland.
A visitation will be held at 1p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 followed by a Funeral Mass at 2 p.m. at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie. A luncheon will follow at Orfan Park, 2050 St. Albert Drive, Sun Prairie.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Michael J Fox Parkinson Foundation P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or SSM Health Hospice 12312 Olive Boulevard, Suite 400, St. Louis, MO 63141.
The family would like to thank the dedicated health workers along Joe's journey, with special thanks to the caregivers at Warming Hands Residential Services.
