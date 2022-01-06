Gerald R. "Jerry" Stockland

Sun Prairie, WI - Gerald "Jerry" Reid Stockland, age 83, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Bay Harbor Assisted Living in Beaver Dam surrounded by family. Jerry was born on December 28, 1938 in Dane, Wisconsin and was the son of Albert and Marilla (Stace) Stockland. Jerry graduated from East High School in Madison in 1957 and married Helen Marie Knapton on January 31, 1959 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Madison.
After 32 years of service, Jerry retired from AT&T/Ameritech Phone Company. After that, he enjoyed working part-time for his brother at Capital Mechanical and officially retired after 10 years. Jerry enjoyed playing cards, daily walks, and spending time with family and friends.
Jerry is survived by his daughter Cindy (GB) Wertz of Buford, Georgia, son Michael (Susan) of Sun Prairie; five grandchildren, Samantha and Sarah Wertz, Carter, Taylor and Drew Stockland; sister Doris Marten, brother Richard (Mary) Stockland of Springdale, Arkansas; sister-in-law Kathryn Stockland of DeForest. He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years Helen; brother David; brother-in-law Walter Marten; and his parents.
To Those I Love, and To Those Who Love Me. When I am gone, release me, let me go. I have so many things to see and do. You mustn't tie yourself to me with tears, be happy that we had so many years. I gave you my love, you can only guess how much you gave to me in happiness. I thank you for the love you each have shown, but now it's time I travel on alone. So grieve, a while for me, if grieve you must then let your grief be comforted by trust. It's only for a while that we must part, so bless the memories within your heart. I won't be far away, for life goes on, so if you need me, call and I will come. Though you cannot see or touch me, I'll be near, and if you listen with your heart, you will hear all of my love around you soft and clear. And then, when you must come this way alone, I'll greet you with a smile and open arms, "Welcome Home".
A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
The family would like to thank the exceptional staff at Bay Harbor for the loving care they showed to Jerry during his stay with them. Also, a special thank you to "Generations Hospice' for all the care and support they gave to Jerry and his family.