Patricia A. (Coy) Nachtigal

Sun Prairie, WI - Patricia A. Nachtigal, age 79, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. She was born on April 20, 1942 in Madison to Theron and Marie (Barreau) Coy. She married James W. Nachtigal on June 18, 1960 in Hillsboro. Together, they had two children, Terry and Jamie.
Patricia is survived by her children Terry (Julie) Nachtigal and Jamie (Bruce) Daub; grandchildren David (Emily) Daub, Dan (Melissa) Daub, and Dylan Daub; and Taylor, James, and Troy Nachtigal; and great-grandchildren Tyler, Teddy, Tucker, Christian, Samuel, and Elijah Daub. She is further survived by her brother Tom (Debbie) Coy, and sister Bonnie Coy; and many other relatives and dear friends. Patricia was preceded in death by her husband James, her parents, Theron and Marie, stepmother, Mary, and infant twin daughter Jodie Lee.
Visitation will be from 5-7:00 pm on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Visitation will continue from 10-11:00 am on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am. Following mass, Patricia will be reunited with her husband at 2:30 pm on Saturday at Czechs National Cemetery, S4931 County Highway H, Yuba, WI, 54634.