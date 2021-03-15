Deirde Abbott

August 25, 1958 - March 9, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Deirdre Kern Abbott, age 62, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 9th just as the sun peeked behind the trees. She was born on August 25, 1958 in Frankfort, Indiana to John and Vonda Kern. Deirdre went on to graduate summa cum laude from DePauw University and later earned her master's degree in Music Education from Butler University.
Deirdre's legacy centered around three pillars: being a talented educator, a brilliant musician, and a loving mom. As an orchestra teacher in Sun Prairie, she dedicated the past 20+ years to the program and the thousands of students who have participated, organizing the first All-City orchestra performance with strolling strings, beginning the music mentor program which was featured at national string teacher's conferences, and serving as the foundation for building the orchestra program to what it is today. As a musician, her long fingers fluttered and frolicked across keys and strings with grace, power, and purpose. As a mom, she loved her son, Sam, endlessly, selflessly, and unconditionally.
Deirdre is survived by her son Sam, sister Kathy, brother Greg, sister-in-law Amy, parents John and Vonda, and the thousands of students and colleagues she would also consider family. She is preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Paul and Okal Hart Kern, and her maternal grandmother Olive Genda. A memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, a memorial scholarship will be set up in her memory.
