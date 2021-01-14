January 11, 2021
Merrimac, WI - Craig R. Caldwell, 66, passed away at his home in Merrimac, Wisconsin on Sunday, January 10, 2021 after a long struggle with heart and kidney conditions. He was born on February 19, 1954 and grew up in Oregon, Wisconsin, the fourth son of David and Arlene Caldwell. He graduated from Oregon High School in 1972. In 1974, he enlisted in the United States Army and was stationed in what was then West Germany. He married Susan Weber on June 20, 1975 in Madison, Wisconsin. After they returned from West Germany, they lived in Madison for 16 years, followed by Sun Prairie and Lodi for many years. In 2017, they moved to Merrimac, Wisconsin. Craig attended Madison College and spent the majority of his career managing maintenance for commercial buildings. He eventually retired from American Family Insurance Company. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion and belonged to Post 26 in Baraboo. He was also a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Sauk City, Wisconsin.
Craig was a kind and gentle man with a great sense of humor. He loved music and played lead guitar and sang in several rock and country rock bands when he was in high school and through the first ten years of his marriage. He was very mechanical and could fix just about anything. He was dearly loved and will be missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Susan (nee Weber); his brothers, Roger of Sheridan, Wyoming, Tom of Sheridan, Wyoming, Phillip (Julie) of New Berlin, Wisconsin; his sister-in-law, Anne Skowlund (Richard) of Sheboygan, Wisconsin; his uncle, Stanley Fortney (Bonnie) of Boscobel, Wisconsin and his aunt, Celia Rose (Donald) of Boscobel, Wisconsin; many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and his beloved Chihuahua, Bella.
He is preceded in death by his parents David and Arlene Caldwell, and his sister-in-law, Cheri Caldwell.
Susan thanks the Merrimac, Sauk Prairie, and Baraboo first responders for their compassion, diligence, and the respect that they showed Craig during this difficult time. A celebration of Craig's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Craig's honor to the Merrimac Fire & Rescue at 110 Church St., Merrimac, WI 53561; the Sauk Prairie Ambulance Association at 470 Oak St., Prairie Du Sac, WI 53578; or the Baraboo Ambulance Services at 120 5th St., Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913. Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com
