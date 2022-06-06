Sun Prairie, WI - Jacquelyn "Jacki" (Gundersen) Barnes, age 84, died on April 24, 2022, in Madison, WI. Born on December 10, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., Jacquelyn was one of the twin daughters of Ervind S. and Genevieve May (Creutzburg) Gundersen. She graduated from Carl Schurz High School, Chicago, in January 1956, and went on to study art education, receiving a B. A. degree from St. Olaf College, Northfield, Minn., in 1961, and an M.S. degree from UW- Madison in 1965. Jacquelyn taught art at Kenosha Public Schools and Illinois State University, Normal, before returning to Madison and working for Flad and Associates in interior design. In 1980 she went on to work as program manager for the Agricultural Conference Office, UW- Madison Extension. In 1988 she married Robert "Bob" I. Barnes, the love of her life, whom she met at First Baptist Church where they were members. At the time, Bob was active in a rewarding career with GTE. She moved to Sun Prairie where she and Bob enjoyed a marriage full of work, travel, friends, and community involvement, until his sudden death in 2001.
What brought her the most joy throughout her life were activities with her family, step-family, friends and neighbors, membership at First Baptist Church, traveling, as well as her continued interests in design, in participation in the Sun Prairie antique study group and Sun Prairie Chamber of Commerce, and in caring for her home.
Jacquelyn was preceded in death by her dear husband, Bob, and her parents. She is survived by her twin sister, Marilyn (Paul) Lin of Troy, MI, two stepchildren: Bruce Barnes (late Jane) of Sun Prairie, and Sandra (Gurdarshan) Gurm of Morrow, OH; niece Elizabeth Lin, nephew John C. Lin, four grandchildren: Jesse (Erin) Gurm, Carly Gurm, Scott Barnes, and Kimberly Barnes, and two great-grandchildren: Louis Gurm and Lena Gurm, as well as many great friends.
A Celebration of Jacki's life will be held on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 11:00 am at First Baptist Church, 518 N. Franklin Ave., Madison, with visitation at 9:00 am until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to St. Olaf Fund (Northfield, MN), the First Baptist Church, the Sun Prairie Library or Agrace Hospicecare (in honor of Jane Barnes).