Sun Prairie - Alice M. Sutherland, 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020. She was born on April 23, 1926 to Andrew & Anna (Mickelson) Thompson. She grew up in the farming community of Keyeser, WI,
She married Elmer R. Sutherland in 1948. They had two children. Alice enjoyed country western music, going to Ho-Chunk with her sister, football & being Norwegian. She was very proud that she and Queen Elizabeth II shared the same birthdate.
She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Sutherland, daughter-in-law Barbara Sutherland & sister Ellen (Ted-deceased) Appledorn & many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, son Bruce. In addition, her parents Andrew & Anna (Mickelson) Thompson, sister: Betty (Ernie-deceased) Strander, brothers: Leroy (Betty-deceased) Thompson, Harold (Wilma-deceased) Thompson, Ernest (Pearl-deceased) Thompson, Thomas (Buella-deceased) Thompson, & Sidner (Cora-deceased) Thompson.
The family gratefully acknowledges the help & support of Care Wisconsin, Agrace Hospice & the staff of Chamomile Assisted Living on Milo Lane. You all truly made a difference in Alice’s life. Thank you so much.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday June 18, 2020 at Spring Prairie Lutheran Cemetery, N509 County Hwy CV, DeForest, WI. 53532.
