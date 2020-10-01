Marilyn Ary
December 12, 1962 - September 25, 2020

Sun Prairie, WI- Marilyn J. Ary (Hall) passed away on Friday, September 25, 2020 at the age of 57 after a short yet fierce battle with cancer. She was born on December 12, 1962 in Madison to Albert and Beverly (Schlimgen) Hall.

Marilyn graduated from Robert M. LaFollette High School in 1981. August 7th, 1982, Marilyn married her high school sweetheart and love of her life Ron Ary. Over the next 38 years, Marilyn and Ron expanded their family with 2 children, numerous pets, and created a wonderful home in Sun Prairie. Marilyn worked at the Bank of Sun Prairie for 25 years prior to retiring. Marilyn was a fun loving, kind and generous soul. Words cannot express how much we will miss the light Marilyn brought to our lives.

Marilyn is survived by her husband Ron; children Troy and Jenny Hoffmaster; She is further survived by her siblings Sharon MacDonald, Brian Hall, Alan (Cynthia) Hall, Carolyn Adametz, and Jacquelyn Johnson; and many other relatives and friends.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Marge Ary, Mike MacDonald, James Hansen and sister Susan Hansen.

Services were previously held.

A special thanks to Agrace Hospice for all the loving care they provided Marilyn.

