Sun Prairie, WI - Lou Ann Buss, age 87, died on Monday, May 30, 2022 in Madison. She was born on November 22, 1934 in Monticello, to Otto and Johanna (Koller) Schiffmann. She married her high school sweetheart, Richard "Buzz" Buss on June 11, 1952.
Lou Ann was known by many names: Mom, Ma, Granny, Great-Granny, and Mother Buzzard. She was also known by her many talents and specialties: award winning quilting, the ability to sew anything, homemade Saturday pizza with pitchers of Kool-Aid, Sunday pancakes with brown sugar syrup, decorated cakes for all occasions, her delicious secret recipe dinner rolls for the holidays, cookies and sweet treats of all kinds at Christmas, and her ability to football hold the youngest grandchild while stirring a big pot of chili or spaghetti. If you weren't feeling well, she'd offer a cure-all shot of blackberry brandy! Lou Ann was an avid reader- completing a 300 pg. novel in one evening. Her joy of travel led her to every continent and over 60 countries all on the dime of PBS and the Public Library. Everyone was welcome at her home at any time! We all loved her quick wit and sense of humor. She once mowed the lawn while in labor, she would do multiple loads of laundry on a daily basis (with a wringer washer, of course), and rendered lard...but her favorite thing might have been sitting on the front porch watching the world go by!
She is survived by her 4 sons: Rich (Jacqueline) of Marietta, Georgia, Bob of Madison, Tom (Julie) of Appleton, Jerry (Laurie) of Richmond, TX., a daughter Janell Desjarlais of Sun Prairie; daughter-in-law Shawn Buss of Kaukauna, 10 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, two sons Mike and Steve, son-in-law, Mike Desjarlais, brother Larry Schiffmann and nephew Kent Schiffmann.
A special thanks to the Ladies in her building for their care and companionship.
A Celebration of Life is being planned at a later date.
