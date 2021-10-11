Beverly M. Bobholz

October 10, 1941 - October 7, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Beverly Mae Bobholz of Sun Prairie, WI passed away Thursday, October 7, 2021 surrounded by family, after a brief illness. She was born October 10, 1941 in Viroqua, WI, the daughter of Melvin and Belva (nee: Myhre) Fink. She was a 1959 graduate of Beloit Memorial High School. Bev was united in marriage to Alan Bobholz on December 3, 1977, at Bethany Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, and going to the casino, but nothing brought her more joy than spending time with family.
Bev was Executive Director of East Troy Electric Railroad for many years, but her greatest roles in life were being an incredible mom, loving grandma, caring friend, and encouraging mother figure to many.
Survived by her son, Jeff Bakken, of East Troy, daughter Brenda Eckhardt (Shawn) of Sun Prairie, grandchildren Brandon Bakken, Lucas Eckhardt, Skylar Eckhardt, Braedon Bakken, and her companion dog, Teddy. Further survived by nieces, nephews, relatives and dear friends. Especially Susan & Bob Schroeder, Sally & Neil Roth, Dawn Nora, and the family Funeral Director, Michael D. Meier.
She is preceded in death by her husband, her parents, brothers Jerry Fink and Jim Fink, daughter Angela Bakken, son Dean Bakken, stepson Jeffrey Bobholz, and nephew Jerry Fink.
Thank you to UW Hospital B4/3 unit staff for loving and compassionate care.
Per Beverly's wishes, services will be private for the family. Memorials can be made in her honor to Diamond Dogs Rescue. https://www.diamonddogsrescue.com/
So many people look at their phones, walking from here to there. They don't see anything. Please, look up. Look each other in the eyes. Smile more. Love more." -Bev
Bev's vibrant spirit, kindness, and generosity will live on, through everyone that knew her.
