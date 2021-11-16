November 3, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Elizabeth "Betty" Reinen went to be with the Lord on November 3, 2021 after 85 years. She spent her last days at home with loving family and friends. She was born on October 12, 1936 in East Bristol and was the daughter of Henry and Isabella (Warmuth) Maertz. She married her first husband DuWayne E. Pirkl on Sept. 10, 1955 he sadly passed Aug 20, 1960 leaving behind 4 small children. She then married James A. Reinen on October 5, 1974. Betty worked at Goodyear for 30 plus years. After her retirement she enjoyed working in her floral and vegetable gardens. She enjoyed canning and freezing the fruits of her labor. She also enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a longtime member of Sacred Hearts Catholic Church and the American Legion #333 Auxillary.
She is survived by her husband Jim; children Mike (Kama) Pirkl, Cindy (Jay) Shomberg, Kathy (John) Franklin, Theresa Pirkl; grandchildren, John Jr., Joshua, Jessica, Alicia, Hannah, Patrick; great grandchildren, Kimberely, Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Elijah, Evangelina, Emmanuel, Jaxon and Addy; 3 sisters-in-law; many nieces and nephews and many good friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; first husband and 13 brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie. Father Thomas Kelley will preside. Burial will be at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street in Sun Prairie and from 9:45 until 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home on Saturday. The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice Care and Samantha for all her care. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, love leaves a memory no one can steal.
