January 11, 1959 - December 4, 2020
Tumwater, WA - Greg Dushack passed away peacefully on December 4, 2020 in Tumwater Washington, due to complications following a massive stroke and heart attack; he was 61.
Greg was born on Jan 11, 1959 in Madison WI to his parents, George and Carol Dushack. He graduated from Sun Prairie High school in 1977. Greg continued his education at MATC Madison in Marketing and graduated in 1981. After starting his career in retail sales at Prange's East Town Mall, Madison, Greg moved to Las Vegas to continue a long-time career in furniture sales with Macy's. During this time is when he met his soulmate Victoria Ryan. They married in 1995 and decided Washington state is where they wanted to enjoy their life together with their many fur babies.
Greg loved all sports. In his younger years, Greg loved to bowl and play softball. Many of those young fun years were playing for Doris's Second Chance. Greg continued his love for Baseball by attending Spring Training in Arizona on an annual basis.
Greg is preceded in death by his parents George and Carol Dushack.
Greg is survived by his loving wife Victoria, brother Pat (Rochelle) Dushack; and nephew Paul Dushack.
Greg's ashes will be laid to rest at a later date, with his parents in a private ceremony at Sacred Hearts Cemetery, Sun Prairie....... In lieu of flowers, per Greg and Victoria's wishes, please donate to your local Humane Society or Youth Athletics Association.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.