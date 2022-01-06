Sun Prairie, WI - Timothy Patrick Snee, 45, died at 7:30 pm December 30, 2021 at Aurora Medical Center, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, from very serious side effects of Coronavirus. He was not vaccinated.
Tim was born in Tampa Florida on June 20, 1976
He moved to Sun Prairie, with his family in 1980 where he lived and attended schools. When he was in grade school, he had the part in the "Nutcracker" for 7 seasons. In high school Tim played football and baseball with a couple of championship teams. Also during high school Tim lived in Ojo de Agua, Mexico with a family for a year, attending school and becoming bilingual.
Upon graduation from Sun Prairie High School in 1995, Tim attended UWM.
He was employed for several years at Swiss Colony, Walgreens Distribution Center and recently at UW-Oshkosh.
Tim is survived by his mother Loretta Farmer Snee, Madison and fiance Polly Bartelt, Oshkosh.
He is proceeded in death by his father Ed Snee, his cousin Kristi Farmer Leahy, his uncle Tom Farmer, grandmother Rosella Scheuerell Farmer and his aunt Robin Farmer.
Tim is cremated. A private family gathering may be held at a later date.
We hope that everyone reading this is or will become vaccinated and receive every booster that is offered as protection to any variant of the Coronavirus.
In lieu of any offering to the family, please make donations to the Aurora Medical Center at: 855 N Westhaven, Oshkosh in Tim Snee's name.
