November 23, 1949 - August 17, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Victoria Lee Coulthard, age 71, passed away on Tuesday, August 17 surrounded by her family following a courageous battle against cancer.
Vicki was born in Monroe, WI on November 23, 1949, the daughter of Fred and Dorothy Kipfer. She graduated from UW-Platteville in 1971 with a degree in Education, and began her teaching career soon after. Vicki married Larry Coulthard on December 26, 1975, at a small rural church in Argyle, Wisconsin. Together they raised two sons, Pat and Brian, in Sun Prairie.
Vicki was an educator for over 40 years, and taught for 32 years in the English department at Sun Prairie High School. At SPHS, she was well known for her composition courses, her caring but no-nonsense demeanor, and her signature mostly-black wardrobe. Vicki was a longtime advisor for the SPHS National Honor Society chapter, and she served as the head of the English department for a number of years. During that time, she also earned a Master's Degree from UW-Madison in Curriculum Development. She was a dedicated educator and was proud of the impact she had in helping decades of students become better writers.
Outside of school, Vicki was an avid runner, a voracious reader, and an ardent home chef and baker. She could often be found jogging through the neighborhood after school and on the weekends. She especially enjoyed both winter running to take in the holiday decorations and those summer days where her route allowed the possibility of an unexpected garage sale find.
Vicki found great joy in spending time with her sons. When they were young, Vicki worked tirelessly to craft amazing Halloween costumes and plan unique birthday parties. As Pat and Brian played hockey, football, and other sports, Vicki could often be seen in the stands cheering energetically but often still holding a stack of essays for grading in her lap.
In retirement, Larry and Vicki enjoyed the family lake house for spending time with family and opening their doors to friends. Vicki's passion for cooking was frequently on display, and she would try out new dishes lakeside. She took great pride in her "Coulthard Family Dinners" and always exceeded expectations with each new dish that would find its way to the dinner table. Never one to allow herself to rest for long, Vicki would frequently enjoy a short boat ride -- "and not too fast..." -- before returning to her cooking, baking, or gardening. She was renowned for her delicious cupcakes, which were a well-anticipated and frequently requested delight at parties and get-togethers.
Vicki is survived by her husband, Larry; her two sons, Pat (Kelly) and Brian Coulthard; her sister, Deb Meyer; and her niece, Kelsey (Andrew) Mocadlo. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ron Kipfer.
A public celebration of Vicki's life will be held Friday, August 27, 2021 from 5-8 pm at the Orfan Park shelter, 2050 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie. A private burial will be held on Saturday.
A memorial fund in Vicki's honor has been established to benefit the Sun Prairie Education Foundation. Donations may be made to Vicki Coulthard Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 836, Sun Prairie WI, 53590.
The Coulthard family would like to thank Dr. Alissa Weber and the entire care team at SSM Health Oncology as well as the staff of Agrace Hospice for their compassionate care. Please share your memories of Vicki by posting on her Tribute Wall at: www.CressFuneralService.com. Cress Funeral Services, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, (608) 837-9054.