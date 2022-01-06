Pamela Jean Landes

Sun Prairie, WI - Pamela Jean (Miller) Landes born May 13, 1955 in Madison, Wi. To the song "I'll Do It My Way", and she did until the end, silently handling a tough battle with cancer, passing on December 15th.
She is survived by her daughter, Ashley Landes, of Los Angeles, CA., mother, Sally Carpenter of Sun Prairie, and sister, Gina (Jeff) Poster, of Sun Prairie. Brothers Dean (Debra) Carpenter of Mazomanie, Dennis (Meegan) Carpenter of Waunakee. Niece and nephews, Lindsey (Jim) Moravchik, Aaron Poster, Adam (Carrie) Poster, Andy Zeasman. One great niece and 5 great nephews whom she loved very much.
Pam life was spent in the arts, a painter, floral art designer, and for a great many years a quilter managing Itchin To Stitch traveling the US showing and selling fabrics etc. She and her sewing machine never parting.
Pam was preceded in death by her fathers Clifford H. Miller and Franklin H. Carpenter. Grandparents Dorothy and George Markee of Lodi.
"Families are like quilts...
Lives pieced together
Stitched with smiles and tears,
colored with memories and bound
by love."
Burial will be scheduled in Lodi, WI.
A private memorial is planned for early spring; her favorite time of the year.
