Kevin Andrew Klein, age 51, was called home to the loving arms of Our Heavenly Father after a lengthy illness on Friday, April 17, 2020.
Kevin was born in Milwaukee, WI to Robert and Rose Marie (Barrons) Klein. He was the oldest of four children and introduced his younger siblings and many friends to music, comedy, skateboarding and his love of cars.
Kevin enjoyed the outdoors and especially loved the Keweenaw Peninsula of Michigan. He was an avid history buff and talented salesman. He had been the youngest salesperson at American TV and honed his art of persuasion and sales techniques there which led to a great career in sales. He had an incredible smile and the ability to strike a conversation with anyone.
Kevin was a cancer survivor and was blessed to have been surrounded with loving and caring family and friends. Throughout his illnesses he showed strength, dignity and courage in the face of adversity; inspiring everyone blessed to know him. Our family extends thanks and gratitude to the staff of Dean Health, St. Mary’s Hospital and the Deerfield-Cambridge EMS.
Kevin is survived by his two children Kaden and Megan of Oregon; the mother of his children Penny Elizabeth, his mom Rose Marie Klein of Sun Prairie; Two brothers Jason (Lisa) Klein of New Berlin; Michael (Terra) Klein of Sun Prairie, a sister Suzanne (Brent) Shepherd; two nieces Juliet and Aubrey, and five nephews: Jack, Max, Hank, Wallace and Canon; his aunt and uncle Sue (Klein) and Bill Baccus, Lake Linden, MI; and many cousins and wonderful friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Robert; maternal and paternal grandparents, his cousins Ben and Andy Baccus, and his beloved aunt Marilyn Barrons Peabody; cousin Kathy Keen, and aunt and uncle Dorothy and Ben Bonen.
A funeral Mass will be held at a later date with internment at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. A celebration of life will follow that service.
As it is written: “No eye has seen, no ear has heard, no mind has conceived what God has prepared for those who love him.” (1 Corinthians 2:9 NIV) Kevin, may you rest forever in the presence of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and may perpetual light shine upon you. We love you forever and know it won’t be long and we will see you again.
Online condolences can be made at www.newcomerfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.