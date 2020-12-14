December 10, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - Curtis E. Jackson Jr., age 56, of Sun Prairie, WI, passed away unexpectedly due to a motorcycle accident on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
He was born on October 15, 1964 in Dearborn, Michigan, a son of the late Curtis E. Sr. and Suzanne (Kelemen) Jackson.
Curt graduated from Elkhart Lake-Glenbeulah High School in 1983. After high school he went on to complete his apprenticeship in carpentry at LTC and graduated top of his class. For 25 years he was a carpenter in the Sheboygan area before he started his dream job in 2015 as an apprentice instructor for carpenter apprenticeship trade in the Madison area. In 2019, Curtis and his son, Tyler, started their own business Jackson Construction and Jackstone Landscaping.
On August 1, 1987, he married Mary Holzmann in Manitowoc, WI.
Curt was more active then what he had time for. He was an officer of Whitetail Bowhunters in Johnsonville and served as an officer in various capacities in the Local 731 Carpenters Union. Curt was the Co-Founder of Lakeshore Area Rocket Society (LARS).
Curt was very active in his sons' lives an advisor for Rockets for Schools Team and for 15 years was deeply involved as a Boy Scout Leader. He had an avid love for the outdoors. Curt loved deer hunting, fishing, camping, hiking, boating, and going on family motorcycle rides.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mary of Sun Prairie; two sons, Curtis III (Tyler) Fox of Sheboygan and Tyler Jackson of Sun Prairie; four brothers, Gregory (Ellen) Wells of Sheboygan, Robert (Lisa) Wells of Sheboygan, Jeffrey (Barbré) Jackson of Two Rivers, and Scott Jackson of Sheboygan; and one brother-in-law, Steven (Ginny) Holzmann.
He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Curtis Sr. and Suzanne Jackson; and father and mother-in-law, Edward and Rose Holzmann.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday (December 16, 2020) from 2:30 PM - 5:00 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home in Plymouth. Please wear a mask and practice proper social distancing. Private funeral services will be held at 5:15 PM at the Suchon Funeral Home. The service at the Funeral Home will be invitation only, but the family would like to invite you to Amore Banquet Hall (18 W. Mill Street, Plymouth, WI) to watch the service via live stream and dinner with the family to follow. For anyone unable to attend can view services via live stream on www.facebook.com/SuchonFuneral.
Burial will take place on Thursday (December 17) at 10:30 AM at St. Thomas Aquinas North Cemetery in the Town of Rhine.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established in Curt's name.
The Suchon Funeral Home and Cremation Services is assisting the family. For online condolences, please visit www.suchonfh.com.
