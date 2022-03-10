Velda (Trumble) Thompson

Sun Prairie, WI - Velda was born April 9, 1926, to Chester and Viola Trumble in Mauston, Wisconsin. Velda was United in marriage to Robert Thompson on August 17, 1946, in Blanchardville, Wisconsin. Shortly after that, Velda started her career at Cuna Mutual in Madison, and they moved to Sun Prairie WI in 1951. Velda continued her career in bookkeeping for Piggly Wiggly until she retired. Bob & Velda were married for 72 years. Velda is survived by her two sons : Bruce Thompson (Nancy) of Sun Prairie and John Thompson of Madison; four grandchildren Jenny Simon (Pete), Andy Thompson (Chris) , Katherine Roberts (Elmer) and Dan Thompson (Kayla ) : 7 great grandchildren: Carter, Grace , Taylor , Luke, Paxton, Reese, & Brynn, & her brother Roland Trumble of Blanchardville : Velda was preceded in death by her husband (Robert) parents (Chet & Viola), brother Marlyn and sister in laws Norma and Myrna . Velda led a wonderful life! She was a great cook! Family holidays at their house on the hill on Musket Ridge are fondly remembered by all. She was a great bridge player and made many great friends playing the game she loved! Velda was a baseball fan right up till her very last days. She loved following the Brewers as well as her brother Roland, son Bruce and grandsons Andy (Toronto Blue Jays) and Dan (Minnesota Gophers) who all played the sport! She was especially proud of her family for operating Prairie Athletic Club where she was one of the first bookkeepers 46 years ago. Prairie Athletic Club honored Velda & her husband, Bob in 2014 with a commemorative name for their new coffee shop. Commonly known as "Bob & Vel's Coffee Shop". She also was very appreciative of all the medical advice she received from her granddaughter Kate. Her last words were "I feel so lucky to have such a nice family". We all feel like we were the lucky ones! Good Bye Mom Rest In Peace! Per Velda's wishes, she will be buried alongside her husband (Robert) at Memory Gardens in Sun Prairie following a private ceremony with her immediate family. An "End of Life Celebration" will be held at Buck & Honey's Barrel Room Sun Prairie on Saturday, March 12th from 4:30pm-6:30pm for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, memorial requests to: Our Savior's Lutheran Church where she was a charter member or Tellurian. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com