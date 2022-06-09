October 28, 1934 - June 6, 2022
Green Bay, Formerly of Sun Prairie, WI - Eugene "Tim" Rideout, age 87, formerly of Sun Prairie, passed away on June 6, 2022, at his adopted home at New Perspectives in Howard. He was born on October 28 1934, in Laona, WI, the son of Wanton and Geraldine (Cole) Rideout.
Tim traveled extensively in his youth to places such as Panama and West Virginia, returning to be raised in Stoughton, WI. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a degree in accounting and spent 40 years working for National
Guardian Life Insurance Company, ultimately retiring in 1996 as the Associate
Director of Underwriting and Assistant Secretary. He was a member of the Wisconsin National Guard from 1953-1961, being honorably discharged as Platoon Sergeant 1st Class. While in Madison, Tim met and married Maureen Roche in 1965 and together they welcomed their daughter Elizabeth, making their home in Sun Prairie. Following Maureen's passing in 1994, Tim met June Gullixson, they married in 1998 and continued to make Sun Prairie their home until her passing in 2012.
Tim's passions were many throughout his life, including his grandchildren, family camping, reading, traveling to Florida and Arizona, fishing at the cottage and all card games, especially bridge and cribbage. He was a lifelong Badger, Brewer and Packer fan and enjoyed a good steak and a cocktail. He had a very special relationship with an attentive, loving cockapoo named Patsy.
Tim is survived directly by his daughter: Elizabeth (John) Danner of Hobart and their children, Leigh, Mara, and Jack; and his sister Edith"Re"(Delbert) Dahl of Windsor, WI. Tim's relationships with the Roche, Dahl and Gullixson clans were ones of love, inclusion, honesty, and integrity-he considered them all his family.
Tim was considered by everyone who met him as a true gentleman. He was kind and
sensitive, always exhibiting a calm and cool demeanor and was a great and faithful
husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Although robbed of many physical
attributes later in life, he continued to exude charm and class, always quick with
a smile/grin, a sparkle in his eye, a handshake and a courteous "thank you." Our life
is better for having known you.
Per Tim's wishes, Direct Cremation has occurred, no services will be held.
The family would like to especially thank his adopted family at New Perspectives
and Unity Hospice for all their loving care and support, especially in the last several
months.
