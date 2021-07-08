Roger Robert Vilwock

May 10, 1931 - July 4, 2021
Madison/Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE/MADISON
Roger R. Vilwock, age 90, passed away on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at Oakwood Meadows in Madison. He was born on May 10, 1931 in Plymouth, WI to Robert and Leona (Wirtz) Vilwock. Roger married Mary Hammes on June 13, 1964.
Roger served his country in the U.S. Navy for 4 years. He graduated with a bachelor degree from U.W. Madison. Roger then worked at GTE/Verizon for 35 years. One of his favorite things to do was following the activities of his grandson Nikko.
He is survived by his wife Mary; 2 sons, Paul (Judy) of Sun Prairie and David of Mequon; grandson Nikko; sister Carol Langkabel of Plymouth; sister-in-law Margaret (Peter) Jung of Henderson, NV; brothers-in-law G. Michael (Peg) Hammes of Henderson, NV, John (Veronica) Hammes of Cedarburg, WI and Mark Hammes of Manor, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law Herbert Langkabel.
A Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday July 12, 2021 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 300 Broadway Dr. in Sun Prairie, Pastor Charlie Brandt will preside. Visitation will be from 9:30 am until the time of service at the church on Monday. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Bethlehem Lutheran Church or the charity of your choice.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie 608-837-5400