Diana Osterhoff

August 19, 1963 - December 2, 2020
Plymouth, MN - Beloved daughter, mother and sister passed unexpectedly in her sleep on December 2nd. Born in Decatur, Illinois on August 19, 1964, the daughter of Wilfred and Audrey Davis. Graduated from Champaign (IL) High School and married Martin Osterhoff in July, 1984. Preceded in death by her parents and survived by husband, Marty; sons, Alex (Amy) and Michael; sisters, Carole Bruce ( Phil Vogel) of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Linda Mulligan (Michael) of Minnetrista, Minnesota; and brother Leslie (Cherie) Davis of Marshfield, Wisconsin. Diana fought a courageous lifelong battle with severe chronic asthma. Her warm smile and infectious laugh will be greatly missed but live on in the memories of all who knew her, grateful that now, finally, she will be able to take a deep breath.
BRADSHAW 651-407-8300
