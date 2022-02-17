Las Vegas, NV - Michael Ellis Worrell, age 77, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, Feb 4, 2022 at Mountain View Hospital in Las Vegas. Mike was born on August 14, 1944, in Madison, WI, the son of Arthur and Esther (Greve) Worrell. He grew up in Pine Bluff, and attended Mt. Horeb schools. Mike was a long haul trucker most of his life, and retired to Las Vegas, NV. Mike enjoyed his family, horses and the western style. Mike maintained good friendships with people in Wisconsin, and looked forward to visiting them once in a while. They kept him supplied with Norwegian foods like lefse, rye bread and sot suppe.
Mike married Sandra Kay Georgeson in 1970. Sandy had two sons from a previous marriage which Sandy and Mike raised. Together they also had two children. Mike is survived by his sons: Thomas (Shelley) Kippert of Casa Grand, AZ, Richard Kippert of CA and Michael Worrell, Jr. of OR; and daughter, Michele Worrell of Washington. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy (Worrell) Allen of CA; along with several grandchildren and nieces and nephews. Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Sandy; his parents, Esther and Arthur; a niece, Shawn Pietzch; and his sister, Patricia (Worrell) Moore.
Funeral arrangements and burial are pending.
