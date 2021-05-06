Gary C. Hoepker

December 8, 1943 - April 30, 2021

Sun Prairie, WI - Sun Prairie

Gary C. Hoepker, age 77, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021 at Dale Heights Group Home in Madison.

He is survived by his 3 siblings Donald (Nita) Hoepker of DeForest, Dorothy Opem Of DeForest and Carol (Charlie) Dawsey of Dothan, AL; 6 nieces and nephews, Charles Dawsey, Michael Opem, Kevin (Kay) Hoepker, Kristine (Darryl) Sleighter, Jennifer (Dennis) Kurtz, and Todd (Kim) Hoepker;

He is preceded in death by his parents Clarence and Helen (Thomas) Hoepker and a brother-in-law Rod Opem.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 7, 2021 at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 229 Columbus St. in Sun Prairie, Father Thomas Kelley will preside. Burial will be at Sun Prairie Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Sacred Hearts Church Endowment Fund or the Dale Heights Group Home.

Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home

Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400

newcomerfh.com

