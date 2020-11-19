June 30, 1953 - November 11, 2020
Sun Prairie, WI - Daniel J. Russell, age 67, son of Dr. William T. Russell and Alice Corcoran Russell of Sun Prairie, died November 11, 2020, of natural causes in his home near Poynette, Wisconsin.
Born June 30, 1953, Dan grew up with five brothers and five sisters. He was a licensed electrician and worked for several electrical contractors before his retirement. He is survived by siblings Mary, Pat, Colleen, Tim, Faith, Steve, Julie, and John. Along with their large extended family, they held an online memorial gathering to honor Dan.
Please share your memories at informedchoicefunerals.com
