MARSHALL/SUN PRAIRIE – Cheryl “Cheri” Krisher, age 70, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Cheri was diagnosed with breast cancer in September 1998 and fought with the spirit and attitude she was known for. After being a 20 year survivor, in January 2019, Cheri was diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer. Once again she fearlessly fought the disease with the same spirit and attitude never giving up hope she’d survive cancer again.
Cheri was born June 7, 1950 in Pasadena, California to Gerald and Jacqueline Burmeister. At a very young age, Cheri and her parents returned to Madison to be with family. Cheri attended Madison Area Schools, participating in whatever sports were offered through the Girl’s Athletic Association (GAA). Cheri graduated from Madison West High School in 1968 and Madison Area Technical College in 1970 with an Associate Degree in Commercial Art. After college, Cheri managed a number of Pizza Huts where she met her mechanic husband Ted, whom she wed in April 1979.
Cheri enjoyed playing volleyball and softball, rescuing animals, volunteering in the community, photography, and traveling to all 50 states. After 37 years in the banking industry, Cheri retired from the Bank of Sun Prairie. She did not stay retired for long, as she began volunteering and working as an events coordinator in her community. Cheri had many passions in life, but her biggest passion was her family. Cheri was enormously proud of her children and their military careers as well as other family members past and present.
Cheri leaves behind her best friend and husband, Ted. Children, Neal (Sara), Courtney and Lucas (Sara) and her grandsons Andrew and David and step grand-daughter, Danika. Her brother Rick (Linda), nephews Joe and Tim (Cassidy). Close cousins Randy (Connie) Burmeister, Gregg (Kate) and Laurie (Duke Boeser) and many other beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Cheri dances her way to heaven in the spirit in the sky to join her father and mother, grandparents and many favorite relatives and friends in God’s heaven as well as her many pets and rescues she never forgot.
We bid farewell to a woman who was passionate about life. In lieu of flowers please donate in Cheri’s name to UW Carbone Cancer Center, Agrace Foundation or an animal rescue of your choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.