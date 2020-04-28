Rose Marie Antosch, age 94, passed away on Sunday April 26, 2020, in Sun Prairie. She was born in Chicago on May 18, 1925 the daughter of Frank and Johanna (Canty) Szczodrowski. She married Peter Antosch on April 17, 1948 in Chicago. She was best at loving and caring for her family.
Rose is survived by her daughter Joan (Tom) Sweet; sons Larry (Karen) and Jerry (Sheila); grandchildren, Matthew (Jeanette) Sweet, Christy Sweet, Emily Sweet, Mike Antosch, Earline (Jason) Faught, Jeremiah (Jane) Antosch and Jonah (Taylor) Antosch; great-grandchildren Thomas Sweet, Naomi Sweet, Autumn Sweet Landegent, Jonny Sweet Landegent and Milo Faught.
She was preceded in death by her husband Peter; parents; and sister Fran.
A private Mass of Christian Burial held at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church in Sun Prairie, Father Lawrence Oparagi will preside. Burial will be at St. Paul Parish Cemetery in Mosinee, WI.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your local food pantry.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation
Sun Prairie, WI 608-837-5400
