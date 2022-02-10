William J. "Billy" Couillard

February 24, 1960 - February 6, 2022
Sun Prairie, WI - MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE—William "Billy" J. Couillard, age 61, passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer.
Billy was born on February 24, 1960 in Appleton, WI to James Elwood and Glenna Faye (Martin) Couillard. In 1978, Billy came from the Fox Valley to Madison to attend the university. Here in Madison, Billy met "all his people". In 1993, Billy met Steve, and the two were officially married in 2016.
There was not a person Billy did not love or befriend. No one was a stranger when he was around. He loved getting to know people even all over the world. Billy would help anyone in need, and he was known for his giving heart. If anyone needed anything, they could always count on Billy for support. While bartending at Fitzgerald's of Sun Prairie and Herreman's in Sun Prairie, Billy was an ever-present friendly face to the patrons. He loved going to Daly's Bar and Grill. He never sat down. Just talked to everyone and shared all his stories.
Billy enjoyed golfing and was an avid bowler. He was on several golf leagues and bowling leagues. He even participated in bowling tournaments nationwide.
Billy was a jack of all trades. Naturally skilled and effortlessly intelligent. While he had many successful jobs over the years, he was most recently working at Frontier in Sun Prairie as a telecommunications programmer for the last 11 years. It was here at Frontier that he met so many new friends and it only increased his base of close friends.
Billy is survived by his husband and partner of 29 years Steven Marsceau; siblings Michael (Claudia) Couillard, Susan (Will) Steuer, Joel (Barb) Couillard, Tim (Carol) Couillard, Sarah Schommer, and Paul Couillard; mother-in-law Bernice Anderson; siblings-in-law Larry (Liz) George, Deb (John) Ristow, Judy (Jim) Witman, Dan (Barb) George, and Jackie Kroll; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives and cherished friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Mary (Richard) Jansen; and brother-in-law Anthony Schommer.
The family would like to thank their special friend, Kari White, who was more of a daughter to both Billy and Steve. In fact, she referred to them as her "dads". Kari's help was truly immeasurable during Billy's illness.
Steve and family would also like to give thanks to the UW Hospital for their care and compassion throughout Billy's stay and to all the friends and colleagues that have reached out with love and support during the last few weeks.
Gathering will be from 11 am - 1:00 pm on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a memorial service to begin at 1:00 pm. If you are not able to join us in person, please view Billy's service at the following link: https://event.forgetmenotceremonies.com/ceremony?c=1dc86e00-0712-4d91-bff1-cf2c5c1266b9. A private burial will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Appleton at a later time.
