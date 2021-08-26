Judith " Judy" Ann Welch

September 12, 1935 - August 21, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Judith Ann Welch, 85, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly on August 21, 2021. She was born on September 12, 1935. She is survived by her loving husband Mike of over 63 years; daughters Cheri, Suzanne (Rick) Doucette, Kerry (Tim) Sheehan, Kellie Hardesty, and son Patric (Bonnie). She was a loving grandma to Logan, MacKenzie, Ryley, Ryan, Adam, Devin, and Aidan. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernice and Franklin Johnson, and her brother, Michael Johnson. Judy graduated from Marquette University in 1957, where she earned a degree in liberal arts and met Mike in Spanish class. The two were later married at Christ King Church in Wauwatosa the same year. Pursuing her love of teaching, Judy started her career as a full-time elementary school teacher. She later continued as a substitute teacher for years while raising her five children. Her love of making a difference in the lives of children continued throughout her life. Judy had a deep passion for animals and was rarely found without a household dog nearby. She regularly donated to the Humane Society and other animal-related charities. Judy was an avid lover of many outdoor activities and sports including walking, hiking, bowling, and racquetball. She loved spending her summers on the lake where she created many memories swimming, water skiing, paddle boating, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Many memories were also created with family and friends at their condo in Jupiter, Florida. Judy loved the ocean and walking along the beach. Never one to pass up an opportunity for entertainment, Judy enjoyed watching movies, attending Broadway shows, and cozying up in her favorite chair with a new book. She had a wonderful sense of humor and loved to laugh and tell stories. Later in life, Judy and Mike found their passion for adventure with travels from Antarctica to Egypt and Myanmar to India, eventually visiting over 50 countries and all 7 continents. Along the way, they climbed mountains looking for gorillas, rode camels, went on a polar bear exploration, pet lions, and hot air ballooned across the Serengeti. Judy even managed to go zip lining for her 80th birthday. Her most memorable trip was going on an African safari with the entire family. Throughout her life, Judy enjoyed cheering on her children and grandchildren at their band concerts, dance recitals, gymnastic meets, soccer games, and hockey games. She was always their number-one fan. Always wanting to give more than she received, Judy and her husband made regular contributions to Sacred Hearts, where they were longtime members. Judy's most important contribution was donating a maternity wing to a hospital for a missionary in Africa. At the family's request, a private ceremony will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or the American Heart Association. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com