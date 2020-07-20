Barbara A. Watts-Corfits, age 76, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at her home surrounded by her loved ones, in Sun Prairie. She was born in Chicago on Oct. 30, 1943 to Charles and Angela (Dvorak) Atkinson. Barbara married James Corfits on Nov. 5, 1983 in Sun Prairie. She worked for many years in retail and sales at both H.C. Prange Company and in her later years, Somody Supply where she made lifelong friendships.
Barbara is survived by her loving husband James; children Dave Watts, Catherine (Steven) Brock, Sarah Thomas and Chad (Stacey) Corfits; grandchildren Zachary Brock, Joshua Brock, Noah Brock, Andon Brock, Callie Brock, Mariah Davis, Kamrynn Thomas, Paige Corfits, Meadow Corfits, and Caeden Corfits; Barbara is further survived by her brother Richard (Gennie) Atkinson, and sister-in-laws, Nancy Watts Jones, Susan Watts and Sharon Stockwell, as well as many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Thomas Watts and her brother Wayne Atkinson.
The family would like to thank the many close friends that often checked in with her over the past year while she battled her cancer diagnosis. A special thank you to Shari Hanna for assisting with her final requests. The family would also like to thank the UW Carbone Cancer Center for all of the special care and services she received over the past year.
No services are planned at this time due to the current restrictions placed on gatherings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.