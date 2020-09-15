Randy Lange, age 69, passed away after a short illness on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. He was born on Oct. 20, 1950 in Milwaukee to Clarence and Blanche (Metzow) Lange.
Randy graduated from UW-Whitewater specializing in business and computers. His career included working in the utility industry having dedicated over 30 years to Wisconsin Power and Light, Alliant, and ATC.
Randy was a funny, smart, and kind man who devoted himself wholly to his family. He loved the Brewers, UW–Badger basketball, and good food. He loved finding hidden-gem restaurants and cooking new recipes for his wife, Jenny. He made up jingles for everything — he even had pancake tune he sang for his daughter, Katie.
An avid gardener, he took quiet pride when neighbors admired his flowerbeds. He liked to build bonfires in the backyard and listen to the Brewers on the radio, beer in hand. Every spring, he traveled to Phoenix to watch the Brewers training camp. He was outside every chance he had, and he cherished his time spent at his aunt’s cottage.
Randy was a loving father, husband, grandfather, brother, nephew, and uncle. He adored his daughter, Katie. It was immediately clear to anyone who met him how proud he was of her. She inherited his warm spirit, sense of humor, and a love for adventurous eating. He was her rock.
He was a devoted husband to Jenny, his wife of nearly 47 years. The two shared a fun-loving spirit and a sharp wit. In Jenny’s later years, as she struggled with illness, Randy was an unflinching caregiver, who took on the role with grace and good humor.
Randy was a doting grandfather to Adam, Jake, and Sean. He made up nicknames for each of them and loved seeing what was special about each one. When the boys came to visit, he brought out Army figurines from his own childhood for them to play with.
As an uncle, Randy was one of the greats. He let his nieces put make-up on him and paint his nails. He organized a yearly Brewer outing to keep the family close. Everyone should be so lucky to have an Uncle RaRa.
Randy is survived by his daughter Katie (Luke) Voss; grandsons Adam, Jake, and Sean; brother Mark (Ellen) Lange; aunt Marion Metzow; and several beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Jenny, his parents Kelly and Blanche, and his beloved cat Willy.
Memorials are appreciated to Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Sun Prairie.
