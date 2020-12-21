Mary Jane F. (Barman) "Janie" Ringelstetter

July 14, 1929 - December 15, 2020

Columbus, WI - Mary Jane "Janie" F. Ringelstetter passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the age of 91.

A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in East Bristol was previously held. Interment was at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery following services.

