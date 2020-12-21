Mary Jane F. (Barman) "Janie" Ringelstetter

July 14, 1929 - December 15, 2020
Columbus, WI - Mary Jane "Janie" F. Ringelstetter passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at the age of 91.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in East Bristol was previously held. Interment was at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery following services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.