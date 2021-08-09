September 25, 1947 - August 5, 2021
Marshall/Sun Prairie, WI - Ted L. Krisher, age 73, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 05, 2021 at his home surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Ted was born on September 25, 1947 to Clark and Pauline Krisher in Eagle River, WI. After graduating from McFarland High School in 1965, he went on to study at the General Motors Training Center.
Ted began his career at Ahrens Cadillac and then transitioned to Norms Mobile Homes where he drove truck and launched his own repair shop. In 1990, Ted started TNT Auto in the shop at his home and maintained a loyal customer base throughout his career. He started his road to retirement in 2018, although he truly never "retired."
Ted met his beloved wife "Omar" at a local Pizza Hut where they bonded over their love of Corvettes. They wed in April 1979 and began their life together playing softball, volleyball, coaching, rescuing animals, and traveling the states. As a skilled mechanic, there wasn't anything he couldn't fix. Ted had many passions in life, but his biggest passion was his family. Ted was enormously proud of his children and their military careers as well as other family members past and present.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Kent and Keith Krisher; and his beloved wife, Cheri. He is survived by his three children, who inherited his quick wit, Neal (Sara), Courtney, and Lucas (Sara); his two grandsons Andrew and David; his great grandson, Zaiden and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbors and friends.
A visitation for Ted will be held on Friday, August 13, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Cress Funeral Home in Sun Prairie, WI. A visitation will be held on Saturday, August 14, 2021 from 9:30 am until the time of service at 11:00 am with a lunch to follow at Burke Lutheran Church in Madison, WI. We invite you to drive your classic cars, and motorcycles to celebrate one of Ted's greatest passions.
We bid farewell to a man who had a heart of gold and a sense of humor that could bring a smile to anyone. In lieu of flowers please donate in Ted's name to the Agrace Foundation or an animal rescue of your choice.
