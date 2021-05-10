June 7, 1945 - May 6, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE-- Kenneth DeWayne Moore, Major(R), age 75, of Sun Prairie, WI passed away on May 6, 2021 at Agrace HospiceCare. He was born on June 7, 1945 in Muscatine, Iowa. He was raised and adopted by Harry and Mildred (Seward) Moore, his grandparents. He graduated from Louisa Muscatine HS in Letts, IA in 1963. He married Cynthia Rose Blaesing on August 24,, 1968 at Saint Mary's Church, Muscatine, IA. Ken completed Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) and earned his bachelor's degree in Oriental History from the University of Iowa in 1969. He completed his MBA from Edgewood College in 1988.
Ken served honorably and with distinction as an Infantry Officer for 20 years to include duty in Vietnam, Germany, Korea, and various locations in the continental US. He retired from the Army in 1989 in Sun Prairie, WI, as Sr. Army Advisor to the Wisconsin Army National Guard. His next career was with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development as Chief of Field Operations for the Bureau of Apprenticeship Standards for 21 years. His efforts centered on apprenticeship programs and incorporating Veterans into those programs. He served as Chair of the National Apprenticeship/OJT Committee of the National Assoc. of State Approving Agencies, for the approval of veterans benefits for over 10 years. He worked closely with the US Dept. of Labor and the VA Central Office in Washington, DC. He testified before Congress for improvements to the GI Bill for apprenticeship training programs. He was instrumental in the Helmets to Hard Hats Program. He retired from the state in 2013. After his retirement, in 2014, he was inducted into the Wisconsin Apprenticeship Hall of Fame for providing outstanding contributions to the Wisconsin Apprenticeship System. During his retirement he spent time enjoying reading and traveling the world with the love of his life, Cindy.
Ken is survived by his wife of 52 years, Cindy; his children Matthew Moore (Beth), Reno, NV, Louise Moore, Westmont, IL, and Stephen Moore, Glenmoore, PA. He would do anything for his five shining stars, his grandchildren; he was their biggest fan. He tried to attend every activity and instilled a love of reading, learning, and history into them. He loved traveling with them, especially to Washington DC. His nickname was "Grandpa MacGyver" because he could fix anything for them. The five shining stars of his life are Maggie South, Shelby South, Payton Rozek, Ryan Moore, and Parker Rozek.
Ken is also survived by three half-sisters. Carla (Gene) Paxton, Muscatine, IA, Diana (Doug) Pelton, Muscatine, IA, and Debbie (Kevin) Salyars, Muscatine, IA. Several nieces and nephews.
Ken was preceded in death by his parents Harry and Mildred Moore, half-brother Raymie Kruse, half-sister Bonita Kracht, and in-laws Gerald and Mary Blaesing.
Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM on Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Cress Funeral Home, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI. Visitation will continue from 10-11:00 am on Friday, May 14, 2021 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Dr, Sun Prairie with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow. Full military honors at the church will immediately follow mass. Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced at all events.
Ken will be brought to his final place of rest at a private burial service at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date.
In Lieu of Flowers, please consider donating in the name or honor of MAJ (Ret) Kenneth Moore to either the University of Iowa ROTC department at givetoiowa.org/armyrotc or the National Museum of the US Army at armyhistory.org/donate.
All during his illness, Ken's mantra was "Keep Moving Forward". That is how we are honoring him now. Moving Forward!
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Please share your memories at
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.