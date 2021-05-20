November 18, 1922 - May 10, 2021
Janesville, WI - Vernon Albert Anderson November 18, 1922 - May 10, 2021
Vernon Albert Anderson, age 98, of Janesville, WI was promoted to Heaven on Monday, May 10, 2021. He was born on November 18, 1922, to Albert and Minnie Anderson of Cushing, WI and graduated from St. Croix Falls, WI High School in 1940. Vernon was married to his loving wife, Louise (Jensen) on March 23, 1945 and they were blessed with 70 years of marriage before her passing on December 1, 2015. He worked as a farmer and electrician until 1955 when God called him into the ministry. Vernon graduated from Northwestern Bible College and Central Seminary while pastoring at First Baptist Church in Osceola, WI. In 1964, Vernon moved his family to Sun Prairie, WI where he pastored at Calvary Baptist Church and School for 23 years. God lead Vernon and Louise to 'retire' to Savage, MN in 1987 where he continued to serve as the Visitation Pastor at Berean Baptist Church, Burnsville, MN until age 89. Shortly after Louise's death, Vernon moved to Janesville, WI. He spent the last 2 1/2 years of life at Cedar Crest Assisted Living, in Janesville. He is survived by daughters, Marlys (Phil) Scovill and Cheryl (John) Vegter; sons Gary (Pamela) Anderson and Gaylen (Tracey) Anderson, 9 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and other loving family and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise, his parents, and sisters Irene and Lucille (Donald) Christensen.
Vernon lived a long and faithful life sharing the good news of Jesus Christ.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 at 10AM at Berean Baptist Church, 309 E Co Rd 42, Burnsville, MN.
Interment will be at Cushing Cemetery, Cushing, WI at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Berean Baptist Church Building Fund.