Robert Joseph "Bob" Stanek

February 14, 1943 - May 8, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - Sun Prairie
Robert Stanek, age 78, of Sun Prairie, passed away on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison after a year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Robert was born on February 14, 1943 in Madison to his parents, Richard and Beatrice (Benisch) Stanek. He married Carol Anderson on September 16, 1967 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.
Robert graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1961. After graduation, he proudly served with the U.S. Army National Guard's 32nd Infantry Division and was honorably discharged in 1966. He was employed by Ozark Airlines and TWA until 1995. He worked at Medix/Owens & Minor until 2001. In retirement, he worked as a crossing guard for the past eight years. Robert enjoyed the outdoors and spent many weekends hunting deer and turkey. He also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and attending his granddaughter's school and sports activities.
Robert is survived by his wife of nearly 54 years, Carol; 2 daughters, Chantel (Brian) Blaschka of Sun Prairie and Tiffany (John) Herdrich of Montello; granddaughter Eloise Blaschka of Sun Prairie; sister Shirley Shaw of Edgerton; brothers-in-law Donald Anderson of Madison and Thomas (Sherry) Anderson of Sun Prairie; and many other family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, May 21, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Catholic Church, 227 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. A visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass, at the church. Burial with graveside military rites will follow at Sacred Hearts Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.
