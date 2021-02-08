Marlene A. (Hoeft) Hyer

February 1, 1935 - January 29, 2021
Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE—Marlene A. Hyer, age 85, passed away on Friday, January 29, 2021. She was born on February 1, 1935 in Tigerton, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Alvina (Hirt) Hoeft.
On July 1, 1961, she was united in marriage to Robert H. Hyer at St. John's Lutheran Church in Tigerton. He preceded her in death on March 30, 1998.
Marlene was a graduate of UW-Eau Claire and completed her graduate work at UW-Whitewater. She taught English at Waterloo, Thiensville-Mequon, and Sun Prairie for a total of 34 years.
Marlene is survived by her niece Amy L. Drake; sister in law Joan Hyer of Waterloo and many other nieces, nephews, and relatives.
A prayer service for Marlene will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, February 5, 2021 at the Cress Funeral Service, 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie, WI 53590. Marlene will be brought to her final place of rest at 1:00 PM on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Union Cemetery, County Rd J, Tigerton, WI 54486.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Please share your memories at
