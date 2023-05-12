Bernadine Ann Semmann

March 13, 1942 - March 19, 2023

Sun Prairie, WI - Bernadine (Ann) Semmann, age 81, passed away gently, as she lived her life, on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at Agrace Hospice in Fitchburg. She was born on March 13, 1942 in Grafton, WI to Harry and Dorothy (Demerath) Gramoll.