Sun Prairie, WI - Betty Ruth Jacobson (Love), age 75, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born on April 24, 1947 in Richland Center to James and Lucy (Kaukl) Love. She married Michael "Mike" Jacobson on June 17, 1967, and they continued their partnership in marriage and business for over 30 years.
Betty and Mike made Sun Prairie their home in 2000, and they really loved all that Sun Prairie had to offer. Betty was a friend to everyone. She took the time to really get to know every person she met and what made them special. Betty was devoted to her family. She prided herself in watching them grow and spending time with them.
Betty was a very active member of the Prairie Heritage Quilters where she created beautiful works of art for family and friends. She befriended many through her love of quilting and looked forward to socializing with them every week. Her talent brought her to several quilting shows which included winning various awards.
She was the treasurer of the Metropolitan Owners Club of North America for many years. She thrived in meeting new people through the organization and attending all the local and international meets. She especially loved showing off her grandchildren at all the events.
Betty is survived by her children Scott, Eric (Noel), and Bonnie (Brian) Watson; grandchildren Sarah (fiancé Nate Fleming) Jacobson, Brody Watson, and Ben Watson. She is further survived by her brothers Bill (Debbie) Love and Jim (Denise) Love, and many other relatives and friends. Betty was preceded in death by her husband Michael, her parents, sister Mary (Roland) Deglow, her uncle William "Harvey" (Doris) Love.
The family would like to thank the outstanding staff at Oakwood Village Prairie Ridge Skilled Nursing Facility and the Senior Helpers for all their love and care for Betty.
Visitation will be from 11:30-1:00 PM on Sunday, November 6, 2022 at Cress Funeral Service SUN PRAIRIE with a funeral service to begin at 1:00 PM. Betty will be reunited with her husband Mike in a private ceremony at Sunset Memory Gardens in Madison. Please share your memories of Betty on her tribute wall at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
