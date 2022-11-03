April 24, 1947 - October 20, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - Betty Ruth Jacobson (Love), age 75, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. She was born on April 24, 1947 in Richland Center to James and Lucy (Kaukl) Love. She married Michael "Mike" Jacobson on June 17, 1967, and they continued their partnership in marriage and business for over 30 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Betty Jacobson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.