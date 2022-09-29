Billy BJ Dahlke

MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE, WI - Billy Joe "BJ" Dahlke, a long-time resident of Madison, Wis., passed unexpectedly with his greatest love - daughter, Addison - on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. BJ was born on July 14, 1978, to the late William "Butch" and Linda (Nitz) Dahlke in Berlin, Wis.
BJ is survived by his loving mother, Linda; his sister, Vicky (James) Dansereau; and niece, Katie Koseck; along with many adored "chosen" family members and dear friends.
A celebration of life is being planned for both BJ and Addison at SUN PRAIRIE FIREMEN'S PAVILION, AT ANGELL PARK, 315 Park St., Sun Prairie, Wis., beginning at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022. Details will be released by the family as soon as they are available.
BJ grew up in Ripon, Wis. At a young age, following in his dad's footsteps, he grew a love of cars and racing. From his Tonka trucks, Hot Wheels, Dukes of Hazard car, RC cars, go-carts, lawn mower, midget car, truck racing, if it had wheels, he loved it.
After high school he moved down closer to the race area and became a huge part of the racing community just like his dad. It was his life, in his blood and he loved it. He made dear, lifelong friends. He also started working in signage, eventually founding and owning Bee Line Designs, LLC.
On Nov. 15, 2010, his life changed forever. He and Melissa had "Addison Jean." She was perfect and he was elated. She was his world. He was a proud father and gave everything he had to her. When he looked at her his face lit up and she was joy. We all watched Addison grow. She was a shining beacon of spirit and wonder. Her smile and cheeky demeanor drew you to her. She was fun and loving, just like her dad. You couldn't help but love her.
BJ wore his heart on his sleeve. He was a fierce son, brother, uncle, and friend. If you needed anything he was there. In his actions you knew of his love and devotion. He was selfless and kind and was never too bashful to say "I love you." He will be missed by all and remembered with sweet memories. While we would love to list every friend, every "chosen" family member, and every acquaintance, we simply can't. Please know he loved each and every one of you.