Billy BJ Dahlke

July 14, 1978 - September 21, 2022

MADISON/SUN PRAIRIE, WI - Billy Joe "BJ" Dahlke, a long-time resident of Madison, Wis., passed unexpectedly with his greatest love - daughter, Addison - on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022. BJ was born on July 14, 1978, to the late William "Butch" and Linda (Nitz) Dahlke in Berlin, Wis.

To plant a tree in memory of Billy Dahlke as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.