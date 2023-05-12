Carol M. (Downey) Huss
April 11, 1947 - May 2, 2023

Sun Prairie, WI - Carol M. (Downey) Huss, age 76 passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 after a long struggle with heart/lung disease. She was born on April 11, 1947, the daughter of Fenton and Mabel (Studee) Downey.

