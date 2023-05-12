Sun Prairie, WI - Carol M. (Downey) Huss, age 76 passed away peacefully with her husband by her side on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 after a long struggle with heart/lung disease. She was born on April 11, 1947, the daughter of Fenton and Mabel (Studee) Downey.
Carol graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School, class of 1965, followed by Madison Area Technical College (MATC) where she earned a Business Machines certificate in 1966. She returned to MATC in 1992 where she received a Medical Assistant (MA) degree. Carol worked at Sun Prairie Dean Clinic for 25 years followed by five years at St. Mary's Hospital Lab. Throughout her career, Carol held various positions including clinical reception, float nurse, and lab phlebotomist.
In her personal life, Carol enjoyed quilting, traveling, volunteering, crafting, and spending as much time as possible with her family. Her favorite activity was filling the grandkids full of homemade cookies, brownies, and sugar candies, and then sending them home!
Carol has left behind her husband of 55 years Tom Huss; son Jason (Nida Nawaz) Huss of Kent, WA; daughter Shannon (Bill) Coenen of Sheboygan, WI; grandchildren Peyton and Chace Coenen and Ammar Hussain. She is further survived by her brother Larry (Marilyn) Downey of Savannah, TN; sister June (Bill) Egstad of Sun Prairie; sisters-in-law Kathy Huss, Sue Wogsland Huss, and numerous nieces, nephews, and good friends.
Carol was preceded in death by her parents, brother Gaylord Jeffers, in-laws Harold and Mary Huss, brother-in-law James Huss, and sister-in-law Margaret "Peg" Huss.
Visitation will be from 9-11:00 AM on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 300 Broadway Drive, Sun Prairie with a Memorial Service to begin at 11:00 AM. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.