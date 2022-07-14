Rochester Hills, MI - Charles Leo Slattery; age 84 of Rochester Hills. Born to Norman & Margaret (nee Skalitzky) Slattery on February 5, 1937 and died on December 6, 2021. Chuck grew up in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin and after high school he earned his engineering degree at the University of Wisconsin. Chuck worked for General Motors and retired after 39 years of service. Chuck married Shirley Parr in 1958 and they have three sons. After moves with General Motors, they settled in Rochester Hills where they have lived for 41 years. Chuck loved to devote his time to helping others where ever he could. He had many hobbies, but most of all loved being with family and friends.
Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Shirley; sons David (Kathy) Slattery, Steven Slattery, and Patrick (Karen) Slattery; brothers Ken Slattery, Gene (Barbara) Slattery, Tom (Ann) Slattery; sisters Barbara (Ken) Hensen, Judy (Oscar) Rortvedt, Colleen Slattery; seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Chuck was preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Joyce Everhart; brothers-in-law Robert Parr, Donald Parr, and Frank (Darlene) Parr.
A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at Sacred Hearts in Sun Prairie at 11:00 am. A visitation will begin at 10:00 am until the time of service.