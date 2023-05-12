Daniel Esbona Montes de Oca

February 16, 1937 - February 25, 2023
Sun Prairie, WI - Daniel Luis Esbona Montes de Oca, 86, of Sun Prairie, WI passed away on February 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
February 16, 1937 - February 25, 2023
Sun Prairie, WI - Daniel Luis Esbona Montes de Oca, 86, of Sun Prairie, WI passed away on February 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.
Daniel was born in Callao, Lima-Peru on February 16, 1937 to Socrates Esbona Brambila and Felicita Montes de Oca de Esbona, becoming the 5th of 10 children. Daniel's educational achievements included graduating from America Callao High School and going on to pursue studies at the Universidad del Pacifico. Daniel enjoyed working for various automotive manufacturers during his long and prosperous career. As a devoted employee for manufacturers like General Motors, Chrysler and Volvo, Daniel's commitment and drive throughout his career was recognized and realized when he became a Senior Sales Executive at Volvo.
While still a teenager Daniel's life was forever changed and for the better when he met the love of his life Aida Montoya Ramirez. Marrying in 1964, Daniel and Aida set out on their journey of life and together they would build a loving family in Bellavista-Callao, Peru.
After his long and rewarding career at Volvo, Daniel and Aida along with their younger children decided to move to Wisconsin so that they could be closer to his elder children. During his retirement Daniel shared 12 years of his time working for Midwest Veterinary Supply. Daniel cherished his family and friends so much that he spent the remainder of his retirement years enjoying their love and friendship while living out the remainder of his life in Sun Prairie, WI.
Daniel is survived by his wife, Aida Esbona; his children: Edgar (Carla) Esbona, Mariela (Carlos) Pimentel, Patricia Esbona, Karla Esbona and Akemy Tanabe; his grandchildren: Kimberly, Carlos, Bailey and Giovanni; and his siblings: Alicia Esbona de Aponte, Hugo Esbona, Ana Esbona de Ledesma and Soledad Esbona. He was preceded in death by his parents; and his siblings: Romelia Esbona de Cruz, Coco Esbona de Balbo, Prico Esbona, Guillermo Esbona and Rosa Esbona.
The family has chosen to celebrate the life and legacy of Daniel with a private celebration of life service. Please share your memories at www.CressFuneralService.com.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.