Daniel Esbona Montes de Oca
February 16, 1937 - February 25, 2023

Sun Prairie, WI - Daniel Luis Esbona Montes de Oca, 86, of Sun Prairie, WI passed away on February 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family.

