Debra M. (Franklin) "Debby" Barnes

Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE-- Debra Marie Barnes passed away November 2, 2022 after 3 long years of battling a rare uterine cancer. She was 68. She spent her last weeks at home with family and friends by her side. She was born to Mel & Darlene Franklin on Oct 23, 1954 and grew up in Darlington. She moved to Berlin, WI for Freshman year of high school where she met the love of her life, Bill Barnes.
Bill and Debby were high school sweethearts who met in February of 1970 and had their first date on March 6, 1970 - a showing of "On Her Majesty's Secret Service." They were married on October 12, 1974. Together they spent 48 years of marriage and 52 total years building a wonderful life while setting a great example to their three children of what a good and strong marriage looks like. She is survived by her husband, Bill; her three children Leslie Anne (Jeremy) Deuchars, Kevin (Lindsay) Barnes, Abby (Cory) Bosben, grandchildren Kaelan & Graham Deuchars and Emma & Brianna Barnes; sisters Karen (Bill) Mirr and Patty (Mike) Horn; many nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers-in-law; and so many loving friends.
Debby is preceded in death by her parents, Mel & Darlene Franklin; and sisters, Kathy Franklin and Corrine Osheim.
Debby went to school at Madison Area Technical College and began work as a medical stenographer at Methodist Hospital in Madison. Her career took her to Wisconsin Power & Light, now Alliant Energy, from which she retired after 39 years. She started in the stenographer's pool, working her way up to a Technology Team Lead. From Methodist Hospital until her retirement at Alliant Energy, Debby enjoyed every colleague and made many great memories and friends along the way. She especially loved the team meetings she held at "1-E" (Erin's Snug Irish Pub).
Debby was an amazing mom and always went out of her way to make sure her kids felt special and loved. When her kids were young, she always stayed home from work the first day of school and made sure to have freshly baked cookies ready when they got off the bus. Debby loved to bake and even as adults her kids and their spouses loved coming home to her chocolate chip cookies & peanut butter balls.
"Nami", as Debby affectionately was called by her grandkids, loved spending time with them. She often said things like "because I'm the grandma" or "that's ok, they can do that" when referring to her grandkids being able to eat extra cookies or stay up later than their parents would like while visiting Nami & Papa. Every year the grandkids would spend one full week with Nami & Papa at their home with what became known as "Camp NamiPapa!" The kids looked forward to that week all year long. Nami always had everyday packed with activities, crafts, baking, trips, and more. These weeks are some of the grandkids most treasured memories of Nami.
Among Debby's most enjoyable times with Bill was their trip to Ireland to discover and find where her maternal ancestors lived and have their final resting place. Her special times were spent hiking, biking, and discovering new craft breweries. Debby also loved the many family camping trips they took, starting when the kids were young, up until it was the two of them in her favorite place, Door County.
Visitation will be from 4-7:00 PM on Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Cress Funeral Home SUN PRAIRIE with a rosary beginning at 3:30 PM. Visitation will continue from 9:30-11:00 AM on Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Debby will be brought to her final place of rest at Sacred Hearts Catholic Cemetery immediately following the Mass. Please share your memories of Debby on her tribute wall at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the UW Carbone Cancer Center in her name.
Debby's family would like to thank the wonderful doctors, nurses, and staff at the UW Hospital Carbone Cancer Center for the compassionate care she received, as well as the amazing nurses and staff of Agrace Hospice.