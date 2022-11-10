Debra M. (Franklin) "Debby" Barnes
October 23, 1954 - November 2, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE-- Debra Marie Barnes passed away November 2, 2022 after 3 long years of battling a rare uterine cancer. She was 68. She spent her last weeks at home with family and friends by her side. She was born to Mel & Darlene Franklin on Oct 23, 1954 and grew up in Darlington. She moved to Berlin, WI for Freshman year of high school where she met the love of her life, Bill Barnes.