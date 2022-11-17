Donald R. Wallace

December 30, 1932 - October 19, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - Sun Prairie WI- Donald (Don) Robert Wallace, age 89, passed away on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, after a long battle with Alzheimer's at Crossings Memory Care in Sun Prairie WI. He was born on December 30, 1932, in Appleton WI, the son of Harvey and Lucille (Ludwig) Wallace. Don married Nancy (Zimmerman) on December 18, 1954, in Appleton WI. He served in the US Army from 1953-1956. After his time in the military, Don and Nancy later made Madison WI home where he attended University of Wisconsin- Madison. Don worked for Baird for 25 years before he retired in his career from Piper Jaffrey in 2005. Don served his community and was an active volunteer for the United Way and the American Cancer Society where he served on the board. He was a member of Downtown Rotary and served on the board for Oakwood Retirement Community in Madison. Don also, was a member of the Jaycees and Gyros.