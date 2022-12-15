Donna M. (Kexel) Cain Horton

October 7, 1933 - December 11, 2022
Sun Prairie, WI - On Sunday, December 11, 2022, Donna (Kexel) Cain Horton passed away surrounded by loved ones in Madison, Wisconsin. She was 89 years old.
Donna was born in Wabeno, Wisconsin on October 7, 1933 and was the 2nd oldest of 5 siblings. She graduated from high school in Elkhorn, Wisconsin and married Alton Cain on October 17, 1953. They had 8 children. Donna joined the workforce in the 70's and settled into a career with General Casualty Insurance, where she worked for 20 years.
With her second marriage to Robert Horton on February 12, 1994, Donna moved to Pardeeville, then retired at the age of 74. She continued to enjoy cooking, sewing, gardening and raising Lucy and Teddy, two lucky rescue dogs.
Donna spent her last years back in the Sun Prairie area, singing in the choir at her favorite parish and closer to many of her children. She lit up the room as a resident at Oakwood with her cheerful smile and easy laughter, always radiating joy when her children were visiting. She was known for her pride in and dedication to her family, her devotion to the Catholic Church and her extraordinary attention to detail which was prized both at work and at home. Her favorite thing in the world was feasting with family and friends.
As a dedicated Catholic, Donna wished for her celebration to comfort us with her happiness in heaven. She would love to be remembered with interesting or funny stories that show her blessed and sometimes unusual life. She is already sorely missed and will never be forgotten.
She is survived by 8 children; a step-daughter; 12 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. Her children are Mike Cain (Denise), Cathy Cain, Jim Cain, Bob Cain, Jennifer Ellestad, Scott Cain, Marcy Cain and Alan Cain; and her step-daughter is Lisa Horton. She is also survived by three sisters, one brother and one brother-in-law: Bill Morrissey, Rita Tubbs, Phyllis Kerschner (Bill), Patty Kexel (Tom Herman) and Duane Kexel (Joanne). Her grandchildren are Sarah Grosfeld, Evan Cain, Marcy Beck, Erin Fisk, Mary Cate Fisk, Daniel Cain, Eric Cain, Dustin Cain, Haaken Ellestad, Austin Cain, Leah Redding, Brittany Lampe and Luke Lampe. Along with her great grandchildren she is also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Alton Cain, second husband Robert Horton, her father Theodore Kexel, her mother Ann Kexel, her sister Mary Ellen Morrissey and her brother-in-law Tom Tubbs.
Visitation will be from 10-11:00 AM on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 2420 St. Albert the Great Drive, Sun Prairie, WI 53590 with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Donna will be brought to her final place of rest in a private service at Sacred Hearts Catholic Cemetery immediately following Mass. Please share your memories on Donna's tribute wall at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054