Sun Prairie, WI - Earl Foster John Peppard went to his heavenly home on Thursday, May 19, 2022. He was born in La Crosse, WI, to Anne Peppard (Burr) and Leon Peppard on January 18, 1946. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Harriet Peppard (Hepper), and by brother, Terry Peppard (Judy) of Madison, WI, and twin sister, Georgia Alcorn of Buda, TX.
Foster was blessed with a large extended family, including nieces, Jeanne and Heather, as well as nephews, Paul, Andy, Matt, Ian, Jaydin and Jace, along with several grand nieces and 2 great grand nephews and 1 great grand niece.
Foster earned an Associate Degree in computer programming from the Fox Valley Community College of Wisconsin, and he graduated with a BA from the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse, campus, followed by an MSW from the University of Iowa.
He began his social work career in the early 1970's. Among his clients were foster children, couples, families and individuals, beginning at the La Crosse Home for Children, then St. Michael's Orphanage, Outagamie County Social Services, the Mental Health Center, of Jamestown, ND, and in private practice, ending with retirement from the counseling staff of Wisconsin's Oshkosh Correctional Institution in 2011.
When the door opened to him at any gathering, those in attendance knew they were in for something special. He loved cooking and baking. No recipe was too involved for him to try, and over the years, he took courses to hone his culinary skills.
His love for learning led him to spend three years studying conversational Spanish.
Harriet and Foster loved international travel, starting with Austria in 2001, followed in succeeding years by Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Scotland, Ireland, Belgium and Canada.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 8, 2022, from1:00pm until 3:30pm at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Avenue, Madison, Wisconsin 53714.
Donations may be made to Doctors Without Borders, a local food bank or any charity.
