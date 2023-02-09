Frederick E. "Fritz" Porter
October 9, 1929 - February 6, 2023

Sun Prairie, WI - Frederick E. "Fritz" Porter, age 93, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. He was born on October 29, 1929 in Mauston to Fred and Effie Porter. Fritz served in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Lois Rademacher on June 2, 1951 at St. Olaf's Catholic Church in DeForest. Fritz worked at Oscar Mayer for 33 years and farmed his entire life.