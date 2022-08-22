October 2, 1938 - August 17, 2022
Sun Prairie, WI - Ivan D. Frank, age 83, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at his home. He was born October
2, 1938, in Fairchild, WI, the second child of Morris and Leila (Wampole) Frank. When Ivan was two years old, the family moved to the Madison area, where his parents worked for Ray-O-Vac. They settled in Sun Prairie, and Ivan graduated from Sun Prairie High School in May 1956. Three days later, he joined the United States Marine Corps, serving his Country from 1956-1959. He married the love of his life, Phyllis Statz, on September 16, 1961. Ivan worked for the Dane County Highway Department for 17 years. For a time, Phyllis and Ivan were part owners/operators of the Hofbrau Haus in Waunakee. Thereafter, Ivan worked for Prairie Lanes, Phillips Liquor Distributors, and the Sun Prairie Golf Course. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. He and Phyllis loved to travel, taking many trips, including Australia, the Netherlands, the Panama Canal, Hawaii, Alaska, and many other points in the U.S. They often traveled with family and friends and made wonderful memories—many of which involvedbowling and golf. He was an avid bowler, shooting many honor counts. Ivan also enjoyed playing golf, and he shot his hole in one at Coachman's in August 1986! And he truly enjoyed a good game of cards. He was also quite the movie buff. Ivan is survived by his children, Donald (Cathy), Alan (Sharon), Lori Angst, Paul (Amy), Hope (Doug)West, and Jon (Tracy); and grandchildren: Tyler, Brodie (fiancée Sarah Dies), & Macy Frank; Morgan &Jacob Angst; Makayla Allan, Thomas & Jonah Frank; Samantha & Justin West, and Garrett & Devin Frank. He is further survived by his siblings, Darlene Larson, Donna Kay (George) Bryans, LaVonne(Rick) Held, & Jerrilyn (Dennis) Sutter; in-laws Ruth Frank, Shirley Statz, Richard (Veronica) Statz, James (Kathleen) Statz, Roger (Betty) Statz, and many nieces and nephews. Ivan was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis, on June 8, 2015; his parents; brothers Orville & Donald; in-laws George & Clara (Zander) Statz, sisters-in-law, Teresa Statz, Catherine Keller, & Beverly Statz; brothers-in-law Daniel Irwin, Danny and Donnie Statz, Donald Keller, Arlis Larson, Tom Statz, and Keller nephews/niece Chuck, Debbie Brock, Greg, & Donnie. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at the Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral Home, 302 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie. Visitation will be held from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service on Tuesday. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund is being established. Our family wants to thank the staff of Hyland Park Assisted Living and Agrace Hospice. Godspeed, Dad;
we love you.
Tuschen-Newcomer Funeral & Cremation