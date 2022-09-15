James R. "Jim" Brueckner

November 24, 1945 - September 9, 2022
Sun Prairie, WI - SUN PRAIRIE - James "Jim" Robert Brueckner, age 76, passed away Friday, September 9, 2022 after complications from glioblastoma (inoperative cancerous brain tumor).
He was born in Manitowoc, WI on November 24, 1945 to Herbert and Helen Brueckner. Jim had 12 years of Catholic education at St. Pat's Elementary and Premontre High School. He graduated from University of WI-Madison with a bachelor's degree in Physical Education in 1970. He married his college sweetheart Barbara Jean Anderson on October 21, 1972, and they went on to live in Sun Prairie for 50 years.
Jim taught at Sun Prairie Jr. High for 31 years, coaching various levels of football and basketball from varsity to Jr. high. Jim started a construction company during school summer breaks. He helped many novice workers develop into accomplished craftsman, and many thanked him for teaching them not only to work with their hands, but also how to become a compassionate and honest individual.
Jim is survived by his wife Barbara; children Kimberly Brueckner (Kevin Wiedmer), Troy Adam Brueckner (Katie Thornton), and Kyle Allen Brueckner (Amanda Kochanowski); grandchildren Mae and Lewis Brueckner and Ada Thornton; along with his sisters Nonnie Neville, Julie (Norbert) Spitzer, and Ellen (Dale) Miller as well as many nieces and nephews.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents Herbert and Helen Brueckner.
Jim enjoyed football, watching Green Bay Packers, and wood working with his hands in his shop. He greatly enjoyed sailing and would welcome novice and experienced sailors to sail with him.
While Jim was going through this devastating condition, he was visited by many relatives and friends. They reminisced and smiled a lot with Him. He enjoyed life until the very end.
Visitation will be from 10-11:00 AM on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church, 221 Columbus Street, Sun Prairie with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM. Jim will be brought to his final place of rest at Sacred Hearts Catholic Cemetery following the mass. Please share your memories of Jim at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
For those that are unable to attend in person, Sacred Hearts Catholic Church will have a live stream video to allow viewing from home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to St. Jude's Children's Hospital (https://www.stjude.org/donate/).
Cress Funeral Service
1310 Emerald Terrace
Sun Prairie, WI 53590
608-837-9054
