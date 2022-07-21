Janice M. (Johnson) Keller

Sun Prairie, WI - Janice M. Keller, aged 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at St Mary's Hospital on July 12, 2022 following a short illness. She was born on October 3, 1931 to Gustav and Margaret (London) Johnson in Colome, South Dakota.
Janice married James R Keller on August 26, 1957 in Huron, South Dakota. In 1970 they moved to and raised their 5 children in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin.
Janice is survived by her children James (Bobbie) Keller of San Antonio, TX, Patrick (Nancy) Keller of Plover, WI, Sheila (Thomas) Rose of West Bend, WI, and Mary (Joe) Jablonski of Marshall, WI; 10 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren. She is further survived and will be dearly missed by her twin sister Janine (Robert) Taylor; and sister-in-law Jeanne (Miles) Johnson.
Janice was preceded in death by her husband James; daughter Vickie Theobald; brothers August (Pat) Johnson, Robert (Skip) Johnson, Miles Johnson, and Patrick Johnson; and brother-in-law, Robert Taylor.
Visitation and Mass of Christian Burial was on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church. Janice was brought to her final place of rest at Sacred Hearts Catholic Cemetery. Please share your memories at www.cressfuneralservice.com.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the Emergency Room, Janice's Inpatient Floor, and the Hospice staff at St. Mary's Hospital for all their care and compassion for Janice during her stay.
Janice was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. For those that were blessed to have Janice as a part of their life, her love, compassion, and dedication to her family and friends will never be forgotten.
