Janice M. (Johnson) Keller
October 3, 1931 - July 12, 2022

Sun Prairie, WI - Janice M. Keller, aged 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at St Mary's Hospital on July 12, 2022 following a short illness. She was born on October 3, 1931 to Gustav and Margaret (London) Johnson in Colome, South Dakota.

